UK to Tag Thieves, Burglars With GPS Trackers Upon Release to Reduce Recidivism

The United Kingdom will obligate burglars, thieves and robbers to wear GPS trackers for up to a year after their release from prison as part of efforts to crack down on recidivism, the justice ministry announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will obligate burglars, thieves and robbers to wear GPS trackers for up to a year after their release from prison as part of efforts to crack down on recidivism, the justice ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, over half of those convicted of theft and burglary reoffend within a year. In nearly 80 percent of cases, meanwhile, no suspect is identified.

"Under new rules, burglars, robbers and thieves that have served a prison sentence of a year or more will be automatically fitted with a tag on release, allowing their whereabouts to be monitored by GPS satellites 24 hours a day for up to 12 months," the press release read.

The measure is expected to help catch perpetrators of burglaries, thefts and robberies and also serve as a deterrent, "forcing these career criminals to choose a more honest way of making a living."

The scheme will become operational in six police force areas from April 12 until being expanded to another 13 areas in September. In the first six months, 250 offenders are set to be tagged with GPS trackers.