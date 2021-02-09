UK to Take Own Decision on Arms Sales to Riyadh Independent of US' Suspension - Minister James Cleverly

US President Joe Biden's recent decision to stop all support for the offensive operations in Yemen by suspending arms sales to Saudi Arabia is in the interests of the United States, but not necessarily of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East and North Africa in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said

On February 4, Biden announced that the US was stepping up its diplomacy to end the war in Yemen, including through the suspension of arms sales to Riyadh, which in 2015 launched an operation to support the internationally recognized government forces.

"Obviously, the decisions the US takes on matters of arms sales are decisions for the US Government. The UK takes its own arms export responsibilities very seriously, and we continue to assess all export licences in accordance with strict licensing criteria," Cleverly said at the Monday debates on Yemen in the House of Commons.

The minister stressed that the United Kingdom was taking its arms export responsibilities very seriously.

"We will not issue any export licences for items where there is a clear risk that the items might be used in the commission of a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Cleverly added.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Saudi Arabia had contributed to worsening the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital Sanaa.