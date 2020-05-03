UK to Test Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The United Kingdom will start testing a contact-tracing smartphone application this week aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, media said Sunday.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, was quoted as telling the Sky news channel that the app will "go into testing this week on the Isle of Wight," before being deployed nationwide later in May.

The technology is being developed by the digital arm of the UK's National Health Service. It will trace users' contacts and alert them to a possible contact with someone infected.

This is part of the nation's strategy to ease the lockdown after the number of infections leveled off. The number of confirmed cases in the UK has passed 182,000, while the total number of deaths is 28,131.