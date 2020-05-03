UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Test Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App This Week - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:00 PM

UK to Test Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The United Kingdom will start testing a contact-tracing smartphone application this week aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, media said Sunday.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, was quoted as telling the Sky news channel that the app will "go into testing this week on the Isle of Wight," before being deployed nationwide later in May.

The technology is being developed by the digital arm of the UK's National Health Service. It will trace users' contacts and alert them to a possible contact with someone infected.

This is part of the nation's strategy to ease the lockdown after the number of infections leveled off. The number of confirmed cases in the UK has passed 182,000, while the total number of deaths is 28,131.

Related Topics

UK Technology Alert United Kingdom May Sunday Media Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.