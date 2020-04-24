UrduPoint.com
UK To Test Drones For Medical Deliveries Next Week - Transport Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United Kingdom will try deploying drones to deliver medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic next week, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, he presented a support package to maintain supply routes across the country.

"I have fast-tracked trials to begin next week to carry medical supplies and equipment to St Mary's Hospital near Newport on the Isle of Wight," Shapps said in a government press release.

The UK has 143,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases with the death toll standing at 19,506.

