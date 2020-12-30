UK to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions as Millions Placed in 'Tier 4' From Dec. 31 - Hancock

Three quarters of English residents will be subject to the country's strictest "tier 4" COVID-19 social distancing measures from Thursday, as the government seeks to halt the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that is believed to be more transmissible, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Three quarters of English residents will be subject to the country's strictest "tier 4" COVID-19 social distancing measures from Thursday, as the government seeks to halt the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that is believed to be more transmissible, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"Yesterday alone, 53,135 new cases were registered, the majority of which are believed to be the new variant. Unfortunately, this new variant is now spreading across most of England, and cases are doubling fast. It is therefore necessary to apply tier 4 to a wider area," Hancock said in parliament on Wednesday.

According to the health secretary, the measures will come into force in the early hours of Thursday morning and will apply to millions of people.

"These changes will take effect from 00:01 tomorrow morning. The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in tier 4, and almost all of the country in tiers 3 and 4," Hancock added.

Boris Johnson's government first introduced tougher tier 4 social distancing restrictions in mid-December to combat a surge in new COVID-19 cases in southeast England believed to be linked to a new variant of coronavirus.

The restrictions advise residents to avoid travel except when it is necessary and forces hairdressers, entertainment and leisure venues, as well as non-essential shops, to close.