UK to Treat Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offenses as Seriously as Knife Crime - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The UK government will amend the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently going through Parliament to guarantee domestic abuse and sexual offenses are treated as seriously as knife crime and homicide, the Home Office confirmed on Thursday.

"Changes to legislation currently being considered in Parliament will make clear that a new legal duty requiring public bodies to work together to tackle serious violence can also include domestic abuse and sexual offences," the ministry said in a statement.

The move is backed by Home Secretary Priti Patel who said that it will mean these "sickening" acts of violence will be treated equally seriously.

"Any instance of violence towards another human being is sickening and it is incumbent upon all in authority to try and prevent it from occurring," Patel said.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, also welcomed the announcement, claiming that it sent a very clear message to victims and survivors that domestic abuse and sexual violence are top priorities and not optional for the government.

"This amendment will ensure there is an early intervention, public health focused approach to tackling serious violent crime," she said.

On Tuesday, the government announced its intention to increase the maximum punishment for a range of child cruelty offenses as part of the proposed bill.