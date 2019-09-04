UK to 'turn page on decade of austerity': finance minister

Britain's finance minister announced Wednesday that the crisis-torn country was ending a decade of austerity and focusing on investing in growth despite the economic uncertainties of Brexit

London, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain's finance minister announced Wednesday that the crisis-torn country was ending a decade of austerity and focusing on investing in growth despite the economic uncertainties of Brexit

"We can now afford to turn the page on austerity and move forward from a decade of recovery to a decade of renewal," Sajid Javid told parliament as he announced his spending plan for next year.