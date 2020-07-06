UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Unveil Sanctions Against Human Rights Violators

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

UK to unveil sanctions against human rights violators

Britain will on Monday name the first individuals to be sanctioned under a new regime targeting people who violate human rights

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain will on Monday name the first individuals to be sanctioned under a new regime targeting people who violate human rights.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will set out the new sanctions powers in parliament and reveal a list of individuals who will immediately be subject to UK asset and visa bans.

"From today, the UK will have new powers to stop those involved in serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the UK, channelling money through our banks and profiting from our economy," Raab said in a statement.

"This is a clear example of how the UK will help to lead the world in standing up for human rights.

"We will not let those who seek to inflict pain and destroy the lives of innocent victims benefit from what the UK has to offer."The Foreign Office declined to say in advance who would be on the list.

Related Topics

World Foreign Office Parliament Lead United Kingdom Money Visa From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

13 seconds ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

19 minutes ago

Container Ship Catches Fire in Southern Iranian Bu ..

1 minute ago

Nation remembered M.M Alam on his 85th birth anniv ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles over Dr Hidayat's death

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.