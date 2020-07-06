UK to unveil sanctions against human rights violators

Britain will on Monday name the first individuals to be sanctioned under a new regime targeting people who violate human rights

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will set out the new sanctions powers in parliament and reveal a list of individuals who will immediately be subject to UK asset and visa bans.

"From today, the UK will have new powers to stop those involved in serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the UK, channelling money through our banks and profiting from our economy," Raab said in a statement.

"This is a clear example of how the UK will help to lead the world in standing up for human rights.

"We will not let those who seek to inflict pain and destroy the lives of innocent victims benefit from what the UK has to offer."The Foreign Office declined to say in advance who would be on the list.