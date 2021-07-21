UK to Urgently Discuss Cyprus' Varosha Issue in UN Security Council - Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United Kingdom intends to request an urgent discussion with the UN Security Council on Turkey's plans in the Varosha military zone in northern Cyprus, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The announcement followed Turkey's statement on planning to partially reopen the fenced-off town for further resettlement. The decision was met with harsh criticism from the Greek Cypriots, who accused Turkey of organizing a land grab. The UK has also chimed in, expressing concerns regarding Turkey's intention to reopen and resettle an area constituting some 3.4% of Varosha.

"The UK will be discussing this issue as a matter of urgency with other Security Council members," the foreign office said in a statement.

London believes that Turkey's move "runs contrary to UN Security Council resolutions and to the Security Council Presidential Statement of 8 October 2020 which called for Turkey to halt and reverse its actions in Varosha.

"

The UK further urged all sides to abstain from taking steps that would escalate the situation in Cyprus.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities said that the real estate in the recently opened Varosha quarter of the city of Famagusta in Cyprus could be returned to owners. This announcement came during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the island.

The tourist quarter has been closed to public and deserted since the 1974 war, which split the island, and became a military zone nobody has been allowed to enter. As such, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution. In 2020, Ankara allowed to open a small area for day visits.