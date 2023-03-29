UK to Use 4 Military Bases for Asylum Seekers Accommodation - Immigration Minister

UrduPoint.com

The UK authorities will use the territory of four military bases instead of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in a bid to save millions in government money per day, UK Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday

"The government will use military sites being disposed of in (the counties of) Essex and Lincolnshire and a separate site in East Sussex. These would be scaled up over the coming months and we will collectively provide accommodation to several thousands asylum seekers through repurposed barrack blocks and portacabins," Jenrick told the the UK lower house, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had also proposed a base in his own Richmond constituency.

Earlier in the week, The Times reported, citing government sources, that the UK authorities were planning to start hosting refugees at two military bases, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and RAF Wethersfield in Essex.

The measure will help the UK government save over 6 million Pounds ($7.4 million) per day it is currently spending on accommodating migrants in hotels, the report said.

The idea has faced criticism from the opposition and human rights activists, who claim that living conditions at the military bases are not satisfactory, British media reported.

Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the United Kingdom, lured by social welfare as well as the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial support. In 2022, over 45,000 crossed the English Channel to the UK form mainland Europe, which exceeded the 2021 record by more than 17,000.

