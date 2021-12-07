UrduPoint.com

UK to Use Diplomatic Tools to Prevent Russian 'Aggression' Against Ukraine - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The UK will continue to use all available economic and diplomatic tools to prevent any Russian "aggression" against Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at talks with US President Joe Biden, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Biden, Prime Minister Draghi, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel this evening about Ukraine. The leaders agreed that recent meetings of the G20 and of NATO Foreign Ministers had been useful forums for discussions on this issue. They emphasized the need to provide a united front in the face of Russian threats and hostility," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the leaders called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the points he made to President (Vladimir) Putin when they spoke earlier this year in this regard, and which the Foreign Secretary also made to her Russian counterpart last week," according to the statement.

"The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders agreed to speak again following President Biden's conversation with President Putin tomorrow (December 7)," the spokesperson said.

