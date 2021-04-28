UrduPoint.com
UK to Use National Health Service App as COVID-19 Passport For Overseas Travel - Minister

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that people traveling abroad once the current restrictions are lifted will be able to use a National Health Service application as a certificate to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative test result

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that people traveling abroad once the current restrictions are lifted will be able to use a National Health Service application as a certificate to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative test result.

"I can confirm we're working on an NHS application. It will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on, to be able to show that you've had a vaccine or that you've had testing," Shapps told Sky news broadcaster.

The minister said that next week he would be chairing a meeting with his counterparts from the G7 group to make sure that the seven largest Western economies have a common approach to the so-called COVID-19 passports.

He said that he was working with the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Authorities on this issue.

"I'm working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that the system can be internationally recognized," Shapps added.

The UK transport secretary stressed, however, that the government must be very cautious on this regard because in most other places of the world the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has not been as fast as in the UK, where 33,8 million people have already received at least one dose.

Under the current restrictions, all non-essential international travels from UK are banned, but holidays abroad might resume from May 17, when the government is expected to announce a further easing of the lockdown.

