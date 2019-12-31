UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Use Satellite Technology To Help Tackle Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:57 AM

UK to use satellite technology to help tackle climate change

A new satellite data center will analyze the impact climate change is having on Britain, help shape policies on reducing carbon emissions, and contribute to reaching net zero targets, the UK government announced

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A new satellite data center will analyze the impact climate change is having on Britain, help shape policies on reducing carbon emissions, and contribute to reaching net zero targets, the UK government announced.

The Center for Satellite Data in Environmental Science (SENSE), is a virtual academic collaboration and is being established with funding from the Natural Environment Research Council and the UK Space Agency.

It involves the University of Edinburgh and the University of Leeds, and will use cutting-edge satellite technology to help combat climate change, including helping lower the risk of people being affected by flooding. The data center will bring together 50 of the UK's brightest and best PhD researchers to help solve climate change, according to the government.

Measurements from satellites on rising sea levels, greenhouse gases and shrinking glaciers and forests will help provide policy makers, government and industry with the data and knowledge they need to better understand the impact of climate change and make future predictions, the government said.

"This new satellite data centre will give us instant images showing us the true impact of climate change and in doing so, help us develop innovative new ways of tackling it," said business Secretary Andrea Leadsom in a statement.

Earth observation experts from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Leeds will work with 18 businesses on pioneering work to monitor the impact of climate change.

Related Topics

Technology Business Edinburgh Leeds United Kingdom From Government Industry Best Satellites

Recent Stories

Builders, developers asked to wait for next budget ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japa ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Rapidly grown religious intolerance in India depic ..

4 minutes ago

Aircraft manufacturer KAI to develop 3 satellites ..

4 minutes ago

China probes pneumonia outbreak for SARS links: st ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.