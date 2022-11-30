UrduPoint.com

UK To Use Up To 400 Police Cells To House Prisoners In England, Wales - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 09:00 PM

UK to Use Up to 400 Police Cells to House Prisoners in England, Wales - Official

The United Kingdom will use up to 400 police cells to house prisoners in England and Wales, UK Minister of State for Justice Damian Hinds said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will use up to 400 police cells to house prisoners in England and Wales, UK Minister of State for Justice Damian Hinds said on Wednesday.

"I'm announcing today that we've written to the National Police Chiefs Council to request the temporary use of up to 400 police cells through an established protocol known as Operation Safeguard," the minister said, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

Hinds added that the measure is necessitated by an increase in the number of inmates being held in detention before trial or sentencing.

According to the media, in November there were 82,839 inmates in prisons across England and Wales, compared to 79,685 in November 2021.

Related Topics

Police Wales United Kingdom November Media

Recent Stories

Planning Commission organizes seminar at FJWU to s ..

Planning Commission organizes seminar at FJWU to spread awareness on pro-women l ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Allow More Gay, Bisexual Men Donate Blood - ..

US to Allow More Gay, Bisexual Men Donate Blood - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case

2 minutes ago
 President urges bureaucracy to provide prompt serv ..

President urges bureaucracy to provide prompt services to public

2 minutes ago
 Health secretary meets YNA

Health secretary meets YNA

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical ..

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical, cultural affinities: Hina Kh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.