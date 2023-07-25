UK to Warn UN of Alleged Russian Threat to Civilian Ships in Black Sea - Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom will warn the UN Security Council that Russia may allegedly target civilian ships in the Black Sea in an attempt to cut maritime food exports from Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United Kingdom will warn the UN Security Council that Russia may allegedly target civilian ships in the Black Sea in an attempt to cut maritime food exports from Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

"The UK believes that Russia may escalate its campaign to destroy Ukraine's food exports by targeting civilian ships in the Black Sea. We will highlight this unconscionable behaviour at the UNSC," he tweeted.

Cleverly also called once more on Moscow to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation.

Moscow has been consistently critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said it would consider all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, while countries under whose flags such vessels travel would be regarded as involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.