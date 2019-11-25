UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Withdraw 42 Containers With Illegal Plastic Waste From Malaysia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

UK to Withdraw 42 Containers With Illegal Plastic Waste From Malaysia - Reports

The United Kingdom will take back 42 cargo containers with illegal plastic waste it had earlier shipped to Malaysia, the UK High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Malaysian Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) said in a joint statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The United Kingdom will take back 42 cargo containers with illegal plastic waste it had earlier shipped to Malaysia, the UK High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the Malaysian Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) said in a joint statement on Monday.

The containers with illegal waste cargo arrived in Malaysia's Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019 and got stranded due to lacking the necessary import permits.

"The British High Commission's proactive action of working closely with Mestecc in repatriating 42 plastic import containers in Penang Port is highly commendable," Mestecc Chief Yeo Bee Yin said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

She added that the UK-Malaysian cooperation over this issue can serve as an example to other countries.

UK Commissioner Charles Hay, in term, was quoted as saying that "the repatriation of these 42 containers reflects our [UK's] commitment to fighting the illegal plastic waste trade."

The shipment back to the UK will be conducted in line with the Basel Convention, which regulates the movements of hazardous wastes and is aimed at preventing the less developed countries from becoming dumping grounds of waste from developed countries.

Related Topics

UK Technology Import Kuala Lumpur Basel United Kingdom Malaysia March 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

10 minutes ago

Cameroon opposition says to boycott legislative po ..

1 minute ago

Girl's murder mystery solved in Jhang

1 minute ago

Gold price gains Rs 100 to Rs 85,750 per tola 25 N ..

1 minute ago

Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels go all-out for Filipi ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Launches Air Quality Inde ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.