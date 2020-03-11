UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Withdraw Over 300 Troops From Afghanistan Following US-Taliban Peace Deal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

UK to Withdraw Over 300 Troops From Afghanistan Following US-Taliban Peace Deal - Reports

The United Kingdom had decided to pull out more than 300 of its troops stationed in Afghanistan by the middle of July following the peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United Kingdom had decided to pull out more than 300 of its troops stationed in Afghanistan by the middle of July following the peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha. The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban guaranteeing the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

London is planning to withdraw 330 of its 1,100 military personnel, all of whom are said to be stationed in or around the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to the newspaper. It adds that a small number of UK special forces are working with the US forces in other regions, such as the southern province of Helmand. This is a part of the first phase of the US-Taliban peace accord.

The UK has been one of the most steadfast supporters of Washington's military initiatives across the globe, providing military assistance in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Washington Iraq Doha United Kingdom United States February July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

14 minutes ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

1 minute ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its f ..

1 minute ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

33 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

19 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.