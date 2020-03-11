UK to Withdraw Over 300 Troops From Afghanistan Following US-Taliban Peace Deal - Reports

The United Kingdom had decided to pull out more than 300 of its troops stationed in Afghanistan by the middle of July following the peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United Kingdom had decided to pull out more than 300 of its troops stationed in Afghanistan by the middle of July following the peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha. The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban guaranteeing the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

London is planning to withdraw 330 of its 1,100 military personnel, all of whom are said to be stationed in or around the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to the newspaper. It adds that a small number of UK special forces are working with the US forces in other regions, such as the southern province of Helmand. This is a part of the first phase of the US-Taliban peace accord.

The UK has been one of the most steadfast supporters of Washington's military initiatives across the globe, providing military assistance in both Afghanistan and Iraq.