UK To Withdraw Peacekeeping Forces From Mali - Armed Forces Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The UK will withdraw its peacekeeping forces from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said on Monday.

"I can announce that the UK contingent will also now be leaving the MINUSMA mission earlier than planned. Mr Speaker, we should be clear that responsibility for all of this sits in (the Malian capital city of) Bamako. Two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to advance peace," the minister said in a statement published by the UK government.

According to the minister, the alleged cooperation of Malian authorities with the Russian private military company Wagner Group undermines the security situation in the region even further.

"The Malian Government began working with the Russian mercenary group Wagner and actively sought to interfere with the work of both the French-led and UN missions... The Malian government's partnership with Wagner group is counterproductive to lasting stability and security in their region," the minister added.

In August, France and Germany announced an end to their counterterrorism mission in Mali amid disagreements with the nation's transitional government, which came to power after a military takeover in 2021.

In May 2021, the Malian armed forces led by then-Vice President Assimi Goita removed interim President Bah Ndaw and acting Prime Minister Moctar Ouane from office after accusing them of breaking transition rules. A military council took control of the country and announced its intention to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024. In June 2021, the Constitutional Court of Mali declared Goita the interim president.

In July 2022, the authorities of Mali made the decision to suspend the rotation of the military in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), including those already announced and planned.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Malian counterpart reaffirmed their joint commitment to fighting terrorism in the Sahel, including Mali.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the country's authorities have nothing to do with the work of private security companies, including Wagner, operating in the country, adding that the local authorities invite those groups at the state level.

