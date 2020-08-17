UK to Work With International Partners on Sanctions Against Belarusian Officials - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The United Kingdom will work with its international partners on sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for violence against peaceful protesters, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, stressing that London does not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election.

"The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election. The UK does not accept the results. We urgently need an independent investigation through the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] into the flaws that rendered the election unfair, as well as the grisly repression that followed. The UK will work with our international partners to sanction those responsible, and hold the Belarusian authorities to account," Raab said, as quoted by the Foreign Office.