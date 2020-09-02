UrduPoint.com
UK To Work With Int'l Partners To Ensure Justice In Navalny 'Poisoning' Case - Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:19 PM

UK to Work With Int'l Partners to Ensure Justice in Navalny 'Poisoning' Case - Johnson

The United Kingdom will work with international partners to ensure that justice prevails in the case of "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United Kingdom will work with international partners to ensure that justice prevails in the case of "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"It's outrageous that a chemical weapon was used against Alexey Navalny. We have seen first-hand the deadly consequences of Novichok in the UK. The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny - we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done," Johnson said on Twitter.

