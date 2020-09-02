(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United Kingdom will work with international partners to ensure that justice prevails in the case of "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"It's outrageous that a chemical weapon was used against Alexey Navalny. We have seen first-hand the deadly consequences of Novichok in the UK. The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny - we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done," Johnson said on Twitter.