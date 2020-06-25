UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Told To Put Green Issues At Heart Of Post-pandemic Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:13 PM

UK told to put green issues at heart of post-pandemic recovery

UK car and home heating taxes should be increased and environmental issues placed at the heart of any economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis, senior government advisers said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :UK car and home heating taxes should be increased and environmental issues placed at the heart of any economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis, senior government advisers said on Thursday.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said in its annual report to parliament that the global pandemic had given ministers a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" of a "green recovery".

"COVID-19 has shown that planning for systemic risks is unavoidable," said Julia King, who chairs the CCC's adaptation committee.

"We have warned repeatedly that the UK is poorly prepared for the very serious impacts of climate change, including flooding, overheating and water shortages.

"Now is the moment to get our house in order.

" The committee, an independent body, advised bringing forward the date for ending sales of new conventional cars by three years to 2032, and increasing petrol prices.

It also recommended considering increasing the tax on gas for home heating.

Other recommendations included a call to make it easier for people to walk and cycle, and putting in place better national broadband to make it easier to work from home.

Britain has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on environmental policies in the next few weeks.

A government spokesman said: "We agree with the committee that tackling climate change should be at the heart of our economic recovery."

Related Topics

Petrol Water Parliament Car United Kingdom Gas From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends opening of virtual conferen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Romania fostering investment ties

1 hour ago

China tech giant Tencent expands into streaming in ..

2 minutes ago

Petroleum Division resolves 135,308 complaints rec ..

2 minutes ago

Black sheep not to be allowed to spoil reforms in ..

2 minutes ago

Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after 104-day virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.