UK Took $1Bln of Gold From Cash-Strapped Venezuela - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The United Kingdom has de facto seized $1 billion of gold stored in its bank from Venezuela at a time when the Latin American nation is grappling with the pandemic, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

The High Court declined in July to give the Venezuelan government access to 30 tonnes of gold retained by the Bank of England after President Nicolas Maduro's challenger Juan Guaido filed a rival claim. The court said the UK "'unequivocally recognizes" the opposition leader as Venezuelan president.

"Caracas urgently needs this money to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic. But London's High Court has declared Guaido legitimate head of state and turned Venezuelans down. It's effectively an act of illegal expropriation. What should we make of this step? Will banks become the source of legitimacy? I'd rather they don't," Alexander Venediktov said.