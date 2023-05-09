UK Top Diplomat Declines Comment on Reported Plans to Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide,.

"Anything to do with operational details about the nature, the timing, the scale of our support would be counterproductive for us to discuss publicly," Cleverly said when asked about the reports of the United Kingdom preparing to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

The IFU is a funding mechanism administered by the UK's Defense Ministry to procure arms for Ukraine. The fund brings together the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

In a notice posted on May 2, the UK's Defense Ministry asked for "expressions of interest" in providing strike capabilities with a range of up to 300 kilometers (nearly 200 miles), the report said on Monday.

No final decision has been made, a UK official told the newspaper, declining to confirm the type, timing or quantity of weapons in question.

The requested specifications and capabilities, however, closely match the UK's air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the report noted.

US intelligence also confirmed that the UK was planning to send Ukraine an unspecified number of Storm Shadow missiles, as well as UK personnel to assist in targeting, the report added, citing the recently leaked Pentagon documents.

The ability to strike "far behind Russia's front lines" would support Ukraine's expected counteroffensive, the report stated.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.