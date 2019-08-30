UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:10 AM

UK Top Diplomat to Discuss Iran Deal, Strait of Hormuz Situation With EU Partners - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and the situation involving international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with his EU partners, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

Later in the day, the high-ranked diplomats from EU states will meet for the so-called Gymnich informal meeting in Helsinki. The two-day ministerial started on Thursday.

"The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, will meet European partners today (Friday 30 August) to discuss how to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He will be joined for the meeting by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security," the statement read.

The statement added that during the meeting, Raab would once again emphasize that the United Kingdom was committed to preserving the Iran nuclear deal.

The foreign secretary also plans to address the tensions in China's semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, which has been facing anti-government protests over proposed changes to the extradition legislation for weeks. London believes that the situation should be settled through dialogue with respect to Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy.

The Iran nuclear deal has been jeopardized by US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it last May. The United States also reimposed sanctions on Iran which retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments under the agreement that envisages preserving the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

Tensions around Iran further exacerbated earlier this summer, when several tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf area, prompting the increase of US military pretense there. Moreover, an Iranian tanker was arrested off Gibraltar but was subsequently released. At the same time, Tehran seized a Swedish UK-flagged tanker off its coast.

