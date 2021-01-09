UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Tops Three Million Covid-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

UK tops three million Covid-19 cases

Britain on Saturday said it had recorded over three million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Saturday said it had recorded over three million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

The country also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

Related Topics

Europe Italy From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ilicic inspires Atalanta to Benevento rout

10 seconds ago

Drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

12 seconds ago

Sindh Mental Health Authority strives to take psyc ..

13 seconds ago

Indonesian Consul General dies of Covid-19

15 seconds ago

Govt believes in rule of law to strengthen institu ..

5 minutes ago

Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.