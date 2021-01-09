UK tops three million Covid-19 cases

Britain on Saturday said it had recorded over three million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Saturday said it had recorded over three million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

The country also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.