UK Tories Secure Absolute Majority In Parliament, Brexit Becomes More Likely

Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK Tories have secured an absolute majority of seats in the country's 650-member parliament, paving the way for smooth Brexit, and the vote count continues.

The early general election in the country is a result of a political crisis over London's exit from the European Union, with the Conservative Party striving to get Brexit done on January 31, the Liberal Democrats insisting that the United Kingdom should remain a member of the bloc, and the Labour Party calling for a new referendum on the matter.

As of 05:05 GMT, the Conservative Party gained 327 seats, while the Labour Party got 195 seats.

According to the exit poll, the Conservative Party should gain a total of 368 seats, while the Labour Party is expected to secure 191 seats, and the Scottish National Party is expected to come third with 55 mandates.

Meanwhile, the Sky news' forecast suggests that the Conservative Party will gain from 358 to 368 seats in the national legislature, which amounts to 55-57 percent, while the Labour Party will gain from 192 to 202 seats.

