MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johhnson's government will block the opposition's bid to hold a vote of no confidence in the conservative UK cabinet, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Labour party was set to raise an issue of the vote of no confidence in Johnson on Tuesday, and to hold the vote itself on Wednesday.

"The Government is refusing to give us time for a vote of no confidence in the Commons despite all the conventions that this should be granted. It's just another example of them ripping up the rules to protect their own side. They're saying the PM is going anyway but they're clearly frightened of losing," a source in the Labour party told the newspaper.