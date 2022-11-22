UK Tory Lawmaker Breaks Rules Getting $177,000 Loan From Russian Businessman - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) UK Conservative Party lawmaker David Warburton has breached code of conduct rules by not declaring a loan worth 150,000 Pounds ($177,000) provided to him by Russian-born businessman Roman Joukovski, The Independent reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the lawmaker failed to declare the loan for a holiday rental property he received in 2017 through an off-shore trust in the Seychelles when lobbying for the businessman. The Independent added that Warburton had avoided punishment, as the matter was closed after he apologized for breaching the code.

At the same time, the lawmaker denied lobbying for Joukovski, saying that he did not register the loan because it had not influenced his work as a member of the House of Commons.

The UK lawmaker is believed to have repaid his loan in March 2022, according to The Independent.

Warburton was suspended by his party earlier in the year over a series of scandals including allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use when UK media published a photo of the lawmaker sitting next to what could be lines of cocaine.

Since then, the politician has stayed away from the parliament until the investigation is over, though he has repeatedly rejected calls for his resignation.