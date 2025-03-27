UK Town Motors On As Historic Vauxhall Plant To Shut
March 27, 2025
Luton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At regular intervals, vehicle transporters exited the front gates of the historic Vauxhall plant in the English town of Luton, loaded with white electric vans straight off the assembly line.
From the outside, it appeared to be business as usual at the ageing factory that has churned out vehicles for 120 years, including for the British army during two World Wars.
Inside the large facility however, multinational owner Stellantis plans to switch off machines for a final time in the coming days, blaming the move on rising costs linked to Brexit and a sector-wide transition to electric vehicle (EV) production.
Some 1,100 jobs are set to be lost at the plant north of London currently making electric Vauxhall and Peugeot vans, dealing a "devastating blow" to the town according to Luton Borough Council which estimates a similar number of layoffs across the supply chain.
