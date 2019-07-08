UK Trade Secretary Believes Leaked Memos of Ambassador to US May Harm UK-US Ties

UK Trade Secretary Liam Fox said on Monday that the leaked diplomatic memos of UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, in which the diplomat called US President Donald Trump "incompetent" and "insecure," might damage the relationship between the two countries

Last week, the Daily Mail newspaper published excerpts from confidential cables that the ambassador had sent to London in which the diplomat described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that Trump could end up in "disgrace." Trump lashed back at Darroch saying that the diplomat had not served his country well and that Washington was not a "big fan" of his.

"Malicious leaks of this nature are unprofessional, unethical and unpatriotic and can actually lead to damage to that relationship [with the United States] which can therefore affect our wider security interest," Fox told the BBC's Radio 4.

Fox added that he hoped the individuals behind the leak would be identified and held accountable.

In turn, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that while Darroch wrote the cables as part of his job, they reflected his opinion and not that of the government.

"Well, it's a very important part of what ambassadors do � to send frank opinion on what's going on in their country � and in that sense, our ambassador was doing his job. But it's also important to say that it was his personal view, it's not the view of the British government, it's not my view," Hunt told the BBC.

He stressed that he considered the Trump administration to be highly effective and also the United Kingdom's "best friend" in the international arena.