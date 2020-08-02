UrduPoint.com
UK Trade Secretary To Discuss Free Trade Agreement With US Officials Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss will visit Washington next week to discuss progress in the free trade agreement negotiations with US officials, The Financial Times reports.

Truss will hold talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, The Financial Times said citing unanimous sources.

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had constructive and candid talks on a potential free trade deal during his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

According to a July report from the Financial Times, officials have blamed the coronavirus pandemic for slow progress in trade talks between the US and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. A transition period is currently in effect, giving London time to conclude a range of trade agreements.

