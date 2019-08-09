UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Trade Secretary Truss Meets With Ross To Discuss US Free Trade Zones, Free Ports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

UK Trade Secretary Truss Meets With Ross to Discuss US Free Trade Zones, Free Ports

United Kingdom Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday that she has met with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss free trade zones and the potential for similar zones in her country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) United Kingdom Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday that she has met with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss free trade zones and the potential for similar zones in her country.

"I've been meeting Wilbur Ross this morning to talk about the American free zones, free ports, opportunities zones and what we can learn," Truss said at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

Truss pointed out that she will be traveling to Newark, New Jersey, on Friday to personally see a US free trade zone in person.

"I think there's a big opportunity to onshore manufacturing in the United Kingdom to create those custom zones where we'll be able to import and export raw materials into finished goods and create value on our shores," Truss said.

On Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the United Kingdom is interested in making a trade deal with the United States as soon as possible.

Raab noted that the United State is the single largest bilateral trading partner of the United Kingdom.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump discussed trade relations with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone. In July, Trump he said that both countries are working on concluding a trade agreement.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Import Washington Trump Newark United Kingdom United States July August Commerce Event Agreement

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

46 minutes ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Maryam arrested on corruption charges in Chaudhry ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan to observe August 15 as Black Day: Chaudh ..

15 seconds ago

Effective coordination mandatory to curb smuggling ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.