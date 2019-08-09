UK Trade Secretary Truss Meets With Ross to Discuss US Free Trade Zones, Free Ports

(@imziishan)

United Kingdom Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday that she has met with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss free trade zones and the potential for similar zones in her country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) United Kingdom Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Thursday that she has met with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss free trade zones and the potential for similar zones in her country.

"I've been meeting Wilbur Ross this morning to talk about the American free zones, free ports, opportunities zones and what we can learn," Truss said at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

Truss pointed out that she will be traveling to Newark, New Jersey, on Friday to personally see a US free trade zone in person.

"I think there's a big opportunity to onshore manufacturing in the United Kingdom to create those custom zones where we'll be able to import and export raw materials into finished goods and create value on our shores," Truss said.

On Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the United Kingdom is interested in making a trade deal with the United States as soon as possible.

Raab noted that the United State is the single largest bilateral trading partner of the United Kingdom.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump discussed trade relations with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone. In July, Trump he said that both countries are working on concluding a trade agreement.