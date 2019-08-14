LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) British trade union Unite said on Wednesday it had canceled a strike planned for August 23-24 at Heathrow airport in London, as airport workers vote on a new pay offer.

The trade union pointed out that more than 4,000 airport workers were participating in a ballot on the revised pay offer that would close on September 2.

"Strike action proposed for 23-24 August has been suspended to allow the ballot to take place," the trade union said in a statement.

Airport workers also planned to call a strike on August 4-5, but canceled it, as they received a new pay offer from the airport authorities.

The protests in the airport are triggered by pay disparities between workers at the airport and Heathrow's chief executive officer, John Holland-Kaye. The union says that it takes Holland-Kaye around two days "to earn what some of the lowest paid Heathrow workers earn in a year."

Heathrow, located not far from London, is the second busiest airport in the world by international passenger traffic. In 2018, it hosted around 75 million international passengers, according to Airport Council International group.