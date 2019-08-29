UK Trade Union Official Slams Parliament Failure to Ensure Brexit as Danger to Democracy

General Secretary of the UK General Federation of Trade Unions and Chairman of Trade Unionists Against the EU Doug Nicholls condemned on Thursday the parliament's inability to ensure withdrawal from the European Union as the biggest danger to democracy

The United Kingdom still faces a deadlock over its possible withdrawal from the European Union. The deal, reached by London and Brussels last year, was rejected by the UK parliament, which eventually led to former Prime Minister Theresa May resigning. Parliament now faces a month-long suspension coinciding with the October 31 Brexit deadline but will have a few days in September to try legislatively blocking a no-deal exit.

"When given its clearest and biggest ever mandate in history - to leave the EU - Parliament failed to live up to the will of the people and implement the mandate. Parliament opposed the people.

That was the greatest danger to democracy," Nicholls told Sputnik.

He pointed out that the parliament had given away its powers to corporations and senior financial figures.

"It's a bit rich now for those who want Britain dominated by unelected commissioners and judges in the EU to complain again about tactical moves being made to assert the referendum result. It's laughable too to see attempts being made to create a government of national unity that would exclude anyone supporting leaving the EU on October 31st," Nicholls added.

Despite the fact that the European Union has repeatedly stressed the deal was not a subject to further debates, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a four-page letter to outgoing President of the European Council Donald Tusk stating his position on Brexit, particularly the need to change the provision on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.