UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Trade Union Starts 27 Day Rail Workers Strike Amid Safety Concerns

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:00 AM

UK Trade Union Starts 27 Day Rail Workers Strike Amid Safety Concerns

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) began a month-long strike on Monday amid safety concerns following security job cuts and disagreements with South Western Railway (SWR).

"ŽRMT members are standing rock solid and united on South Western Railway this morning as we begin a full month of strike action in support of the safest method of train operation and despatch. This strike is solely about protecting safety and accessibility on SWR trains," the union said in a statement.

As a result of the strike, the number of SWR trains has been reduced by half, leading to long lines at UK railway stations in various cities on Monday.

Passengers expressed their dissatisfaction and frustration with the situation on social media.

RMT also said that the decision to cut the number of guards for escorting trains has had a poor effect on overall safety.

SWR employees are protesting the fact that their employer is not fulfilling agreements regarding the control system in trains, in which drivers must now also partially fulfill the duties of security guards and supervisors.

"Instead of spending a fortune mobilising an army of under-trained and potentially dangerous Contingency Guards the company should be back round the table with the union concentrating on reaching the negotiated settlement that is easily within grasp, which they committed to verbally in earlier talks and which would cost SWR nothing," the union added.

The strikes will be held from December 2-11, from December 13-24 and from December 27 through to the new year.

SWR runs services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Weymouth, Reading, Bristol and Exeter. The operator also runs suburban commuter lines in the capital.

Related Topics

Army Poor Social Media Company Job London Southampton Bristol Bournemouth Reading Exeter Portsmouth Waterloo United Kingdom December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Lawyer accuses SIMS head Dr.Ayaz of distorting fac ..

16 minutes ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

29 minutes ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

1 hour ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

29 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

29 minutes ago

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.