UK Trade Union Starts 27 Day Rail Workers Strike Amid Safety Concerns

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) began a month-long strike on Monday amid safety concerns following security job cuts and disagreements with South Western Railway (SWR).

"ŽRMT members are standing rock solid and united on South Western Railway this morning as we begin a full month of strike action in support of the safest method of train operation and despatch. This strike is solely about protecting safety and accessibility on SWR trains," the union said in a statement.

As a result of the strike, the number of SWR trains has been reduced by half, leading to long lines at UK railway stations in various cities on Monday.

Passengers expressed their dissatisfaction and frustration with the situation on social media.

RMT also said that the decision to cut the number of guards for escorting trains has had a poor effect on overall safety.

SWR employees are protesting the fact that their employer is not fulfilling agreements regarding the control system in trains, in which drivers must now also partially fulfill the duties of security guards and supervisors.

"Instead of spending a fortune mobilising an army of under-trained and potentially dangerous Contingency Guards the company should be back round the table with the union concentrating on reaching the negotiated settlement that is easily within grasp, which they committed to verbally in earlier talks and which would cost SWR nothing," the union added.

The strikes will be held from December 2-11, from December 13-24 and from December 27 through to the new year.

SWR runs services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Weymouth, Reading, Bristol and Exeter. The operator also runs suburban commuter lines in the capital.