UK Trade Union Vows Travel Chaos In Heathrow Airport Amid Workers' Strikes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

UK Trade Union Vows Travel Chaos in Heathrow Airport Amid Workers' Strikes

Unite the Union, one of the largest trade unions in the United Kingdom, threatened on Friday to stir summer "travel chaos" at Heathrow International Airport by announcing protests against the massive salary differences of airport workers and airport executives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Unite the Union, one of the largest trade unions in the United Kingdom, threatened on Friday to stir summer "travel chaos" at Heathrow International Airport by announcing protests against the massive salary differences of airport workers and airport executives.

"Over 4,000 workers, including security guards, engineers, passenger service operatives and passenger service drivers, are set to walk out on Friday 26 July and Saturday 27 July, Monday 5 August and Tuesday 6 August, and Friday 23 August and Saturday 24 August, in a move that could potentially shut down the airport," the union said in a statement.

According to the union, the protests are triggered by pay disparities between workers at the airport and "the massive pay package" of Heathrow Airport's chief executive officer John Holland-Kaye.

"There is deepening anger over pay among workers who are essential to the smooth running of Heathrow Airport. They are fed up of being expected to accept crumbs while the chief executive pockets an eye popping 103 percent rise in his pay package and shareholders are handed dividends of over 2 billion [$2.5 billion] in the last two years alone," Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King said.

Heathrow, located not far from London, is the second busiest airport in the world by international passenger traffic. In 2018, it hosted around 75 million international passengers, according to Airport Council International group.

