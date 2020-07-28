UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Trade Union Warns British Airways Of Strikes Ahead Of New Pay Deals Deadline - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:58 PM

UK Trade Union Warns British Airways of Strikes Ahead of New Pay Deals Deadline - Reports

UK's Unite trade union warned the country's flag carrier British Airways of possible strikes over the airlines' "scorched earth strategy," as it urges staff to accept pay cut deals in return for reduced redundancies, the Sky News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) UK's Unite trade union warned the country's flag carrier British Airways of possible strikes over the airlines' "scorched earth strategy," as it urges staff to accept pay cut deals in return for reduced redundancies, the Sky news reported on Tuesday.

In April, the British Airways said that it could make up to 12,000 staff redundant to prepare for operations after the pandemic amid dropped demand for air travels. At the same time, last week, the leading trade union for pilots in the United Kingdom, the British Airline Pilots Association, stated that it was reluctantly recommending an agreement envisaging pay cuts for 4,000 pilots and 270 redundancies out of a possible 1,200 initially planned by the carrier.

The British Airways staff have been given until July 31 to sign new contracts, the media said.

Unite expressed its protest over the carrier's fire and re-hire scheme, stressing that it was not negotiated with the trade union, which represents about 30,000 staff including cabin crew and maintenance workers.

A letter from the Unite general secretary, Len McCluskey, to the British Airways chief executive, Alex Cruz, the former accused the carrier of arrogance and despicable fire-and-rehire approach, saying that the trade union was planning to move towards industrial action with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Same United Kingdom April July Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

16 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.