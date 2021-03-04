UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Trade Unions Criticize Government's Budget For Ignoring Key Worker Wages

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

UK Trade Unions Criticize Government's Budget For Ignoring Key Worker Wages

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) UK trade union leaders described the budget presented on Wednesday by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, as a "national scandal" and an "insult" for ignoring key worker wages, despite calls to compensate their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Warm words don't pay the bills. The Chancellor might get some likes on Instagram, but he won't be getting any love from public service workers who will feel like this Budget is a kick in the teeth after everything they've done for the country throughout this pandemic," GMB general secretary Warren Kenny said.

According to the leader of the trade union representing more than 631,000 workers from the National Health Service, industrial, retail, security, schools, distribution, the utilities and social care sectors, the fact that "not a penny extra will go to the pockets of our key workers, it's a national scandal."

In separate statements, Kenny's colleague in the GMB leadership Rehana Azam and TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady coincided in calling the government's budget "an insult" to the millions of NHS, schools, care, local government workers who have been on the frontline during the pandemic.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, added that the chancellor's "refusal to lift the pay cap on civil servants and other public sector workers, who have kept the country going during the pandemic, is a disgrace and economically illiterate.

"

On Wednesday, UK finance minister announced that the government will extend its job support scheme until September and freeze the personal income tax threshold, but will increase corporate taxes to 25 percent from 2023.

According to Sunak, the UK's Gross Domestic Product is expected to increase by 4 percent this year and 7.3 percent the next year, although the economy would be three percent smaller in five years' time than it would have because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the budget statement in Parliament, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservative government of failing to rebuild the foundations of the economic, reward the key workers and protect the NHS.

"Instead, what we got was a Budget that papered over the cracks, rather than rebuilding the foundations. A Budget that shows the Government doesn't understand what went wrong in the last decade or what's needed in the next," Starmer told the House of Commons.

He claimed that insecurity and inequality are the central problems in UK economy but the government's budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year does not answer them.

Related Topics

Scandal Parliament Budget Job United Kingdom September From Government Million Instagram Labour Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

2 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

1 hour ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

2 hours ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

1 hour ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.