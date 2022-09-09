UrduPoint.com

UK Trade Unions Postpone Annual Convention Due To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Published September 09, 2022

UK Trade Unions Postpone Annual Convention Due to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The UK Trade Union Congress (TUC), which unites about 50 national trade unions, has postponed its annual convention over the death of Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The UK Trade Union Congress (TUC), which unites about 50 national trade unions, has postponed its annual convention over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Now, after the queen's death, the British Crown is inherited by her son, Charles III.

"We send our condolences to the King and the Royal Family on the death of HM the Queen.

As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone Congress 2022, which was due to begin this Sunday, until later this autumn," the congress said on Twitter.

The congress was initially planned to be held from September 11-14.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postmen, and workers in other areas have been protesting against job cuts, low pay while also demanding the improvement of working conditions.

