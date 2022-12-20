UrduPoint.com

UK Train Drivers Plan Walkout On January 5

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 07:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The UK's train drivers' union, ASLEF, set another walkout for January 5 after members at 15 train companies voted to continue strike action in a long-running pay dispute with their employers.

ASLEF chief Mick Whelan said that members of the union, which represents 96% of the train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, had not had a pay rise for nearly four years.

"That means they expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut � to work just as hard for considerably less - when inflation is running at north of 14%," he explained.

The union sees industrial action as a last resort option, Whelan stressed.

ASLEF expects companies to come to the table with a proper proposal and the government to stop spoiling the talks.

"The ball is now firmly in the train companies' court. And we are calling on the government to help � and not hinder � the negotiating process," he said.

Separately, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

A wave of crippling rail strikes hit the United Kingdom in recent months as the cost of living continues to rise, driven by a spike in energy prices. Rail workers demand that companies hike wages to match the runaway inflation.

Wales United Kingdom January

