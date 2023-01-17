UrduPoint.com

UK Train Drivers' Strikes To Continue Into February Amid Pay Row - Trade Union

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

UK Train Drivers' Strikes to Continue Into February Amid Pay Row - Trade Union

The UK train drivers' union, ASLEF, called two more one-day strikes for early February after rejecting the latest pay raise offer from the Rail Delivery Group as a de facto pay cut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The UK train drivers' union, ASLEF, called two more one-day strikes for early February after rejecting the latest pay raise offer from the Rail Delivery Group as a de facto pay cut.

"ASLEF has rejected a proposal... made by the cartel (put in place on behalf of a government which has been shown to be interfering in the talks) representing some of the train operating companies in Britain, and announced new strike dates on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February," it said.

Train drivers employed by rail operating companies will walk out of their jobs for 24 hours. They have staged six one-day strikes since last July. The latest took place on January 5.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said the cartel was disappointed by the union's rejection of its proposal to raise base salaries from 60,000 Pounds ($73,600) to nearly 65,000 pounds by the end of the year.

"Rather than announcing further unnecessary strikes, we ask Aslef to recognize the very real financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future," they said.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan argued that the pay raise of roughly 7% was a real-term pay cut, considered that inflation was still lingering at above 10%. The offer comes with changes to working conditions, including Sunday shifts.

"Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies - encouraged, perhaps, by the government - sat down with us and got serious," he said.

Related Topics

United Kingdom January February July Sunday 2019 From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead ..

Japan's Nikkei rebounds as yen's climb halts ahead of BOJ meeting outcome

13 seconds ago
 PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from grabbers

7 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regul ..

AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regularize govt. employees

7 minutes ago
 Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with Ind ..

Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with India: Prime Minister's Special R ..

7 minutes ago
 TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Q ..

TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Qalandar Abad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.