UK Trained Ukrainian Military Long Before Supply of NLAW Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 10:20 AM

VOLNOVAKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK instructors trained Ukrainian military in the use of weapons in 2018 when the parties to the Minsk process were trying to resolve the conflict peacefully, and London had not yet announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent found documents in the Donbas city of Volnovakha, which included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors. There was also a large number of NLAW launchers.

The certificate signed by Col. M. Evans from the UK Royal Tank Regiment said that the training was from October 17, 2018, to November 2, 2018. Among other things, the exercises included "weapon training." At the same time, London announced the supply of NLAW anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine only at the beginning of 2022.

