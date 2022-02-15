UrduPoint.com

UK Transfers Part Of Diplomats From Kiev To Lviv - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

February 15, 2022

UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The United Kingdom has transferred a part of its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv but maintains its presence in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has transferred a part of its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv but maintains its presence in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Sky news broadcaster, Truss said that London will continue to maintain its presence in Kiev, but is constantly studying the situation in Ukraine.

>