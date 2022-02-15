UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has transferred a part of its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv but maintains its presence in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Sky news broadcaster, Truss said that London will continue to maintain its presence in Kiev, but is constantly studying the situation in Ukraine.