UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has transferred a part of its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv but maintains its presence in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Sky news broadcaster, Truss said that London will continue to maintain its presence in Kiev, but is constantly studying the situation in Ukraine.

"We have moved some of our staff to the west of Ukraine, to Lviv, but we retain our presence in Kiev," Truss said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and, at the same time, expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.