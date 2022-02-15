UrduPoint.com

UK Transfers Part Of Diplomats From Kiev To Lviv - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has transferred a part of its diplomatic staff from Kiev to Lviv but maintains its presence in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Sky news broadcaster, Truss said that London will continue to maintain its presence in Kiev, but is constantly studying the situation in Ukraine.

"We have moved some of our staff to the west of Ukraine, to Lviv, but we retain our presence in Kiev," Truss said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and, at the same time, expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia London Same Kiev United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Mald ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Maldives

46 seconds ago
 PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard b ..

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022, C ..

30 minutes ago
 China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding bui ..

China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding building project," says architect ..

30 minutes ago
 Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

30 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>