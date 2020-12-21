UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will Not Impact COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:53 PM

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will Not Impact COVID-19 Vaccination Program

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday that the ban on travel and freight from the UK imposed by France and other European countries out of fear of a new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England, will not impact on the UK's COVID-19 vaccination program as vaccines come in unaccompanied containers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday that the ban on travel and freight from the UK imposed by France and other European countries out of fear of a new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England, will not impact on the UK's COVID-19 vaccination program as vaccines come in unaccompanied containers.

"No, there is no issue there at all (...) This won't have an impact on the vaccination programme," Shapps told Sky news broadcaster.

The minister explained that although there are about 6,000 vehicles already stuck in Dover on Monday as a result of the ban imposed by France on Sunday, virtually all the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that the UK started to roll out two weeks ago come in containers unaccompanied by hauliers.

"Most of vaccines doesn't come by what is called RO-RO -roll on, roll off-, which is what we are talking about here. It's not usually accompanied by a driver, by a haulier.

It comes on those containers," he explained, adding that about half a million people in the UK are believed to have had their first dose of the vaccine so far.

On Saturday, the UK government practically put large parts of the country, including London, under another lockdown, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries in Europe and beyond chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

According to Shapps, the UK government is working with France to resolve the transport ban as soon as possible, amid fears that if the ban lasted longer than 48 hours it could result in a food shortage before Christmas.

Related Topics

Shortage Import Europe Christmas France Driver Vehicles London Dover United Kingdom Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

5 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, UK-Swedish Astr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.