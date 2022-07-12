UK Transport Minister Intends to Increase Defense Spending to 3% of GDP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, who announced his intention to participate in the election of the head of the Conservative Party, intends to increase defense spending to 3% of the country's GDP if elected prime minister.

At the end of June, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before announcing his intention to resign, said that the United Kingdom plans to increase the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade.

"But freedom is not free. There is a cost. That is why, as prime minister, I will raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, in contrast to the Nato-recommended minimum of 2 per cent," Shapps told The Times.

Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.

He will serve until the appointment of his successor. By Monday, 11 candidates had already put forward their candidacies for the post of prime minister, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat. The announcement of the nomination of Home Secretary Priti Patel is also expected.

According to the decision of the 1922 Committee, the first round of voting among Conservative parliamentarians will be held on July 13.

On Thursday, UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said that if the UK increases spending on the defense industry from 2% to 3%, experiences a major cyberattack, and enters a global trade war, then the country's debt could reach 430% of GDP in 2071-72.