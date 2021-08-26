UK Transport Minister Tells Airlines to Avoid Afghan Airspace Below 25,000Ft

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised on Thursday that airlines avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000 feet (7,600 meters), following deadly blasts outside Kabul's airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised on Thursday that airlines avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000 feet (7,600 meters), following deadly blasts outside Kabul's airport.

"Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft.

We will continue to keep this under review," he tweeted.

A source with the Afghan health authority told Sputnik that two explosions by a suicide attacker and a car bomb left more than 40 people dead and a hundred others injured.