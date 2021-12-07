UrduPoint.com

UK Travel Sector Wants Help As Omicron Curbs Introduced

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:06 PM

UK travel sector wants help as Omicron curbs introduced

Britain's beleaguered travel industry called Tuesday for government assistance to soften the blow of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant

London, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain's beleaguered travel industry called Tuesday for government assistance to soften the blow of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said the latest travel curbs, rolled out Tuesday to try to prevent transmission, risked holiday firms going bust.

"As additional travel restrictions come into force today, ABTA says the latest measures could tip some companies over the edge, forcing them to close their doors for good," the group said in a statement.

The industry body "calls on the government to step up to provide financial support for the industry" following the latest travel restrictions.

Under the new curbs, anyone travelling to the UK will have to show evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within the 48 hours before boarding a flight.

This will apply to travellers aged 12 and over from any country. Currently travellers have to take a PCR test within two days of arrival.

Britain at the weekend placed Nigeria on its red travel list that requires travellers to quarantine in hotels upon their return.

Ten southern African nations were already on the list.

The global travel sector was hit hard when the pandemic erupted in early 2020.

Demand for international travel slumped and planes were grounded.

It has staged a gradual recovery as skies reopened and economies emerged from lockdowns, but Omicron now looms large.

"It was only in recent weeks that the industry had started seeing the beginnings of a recovery following the relaxation of travel rules in October," ABTA said Tuesday.

"But the return of pre-departure tests and PCR tests on or before day two of arrival, means the industry is back to where it was in the summer.

"Now a third winter season is under threat and once again there is weak consumer confidence." ABTA also warned that travel company revenues are currently running at just 22 percent of their pre-pandemic level, on average.

Employment in the industry has halved since March 2020, it added.

ABTA boss Mark Tanzer also urged the government to re-introduce its furlough jobs subsidy scheme for the sector.

"Public health must come first but the government should be looking to soften the blow to travel companies by providing financial support in the shape of grants and the return of furlough for travel staff," Tanzer said.

The UK government in September ended its furlough jobs support programme that kept millions of private sector workers in their roles during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom Nigeria Turkish Lira March September October 2020 From Government Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

10 minutes ago
 NA Speaker to support civil society organizations ..

NA Speaker to support civil society organizations to strengthen marginalized com ..

3 minutes ago
 38 perish in huge Burundi prison fire

38 perish in huge Burundi prison fire

3 minutes ago
 Police recover 1.8 kg drugs during raid

Police recover 1.8 kg drugs during raid

3 minutes ago
 Punjab minister discusses welfare schemes with Sha ..

Punjab minister discusses welfare schemes with Shafqat Mahmood

4 minutes ago
 650 kites confiscated during crackdown

650 kites confiscated during crackdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.