UrduPoint.com

UK Treasury Developing Multi-Billion Dollar Plan To Support Businesses - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

UK Treasury Developing Multi-Billion Dollar Plan to Support Businesses - Reports

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is developing a multi-billion dollar plan to support businesses amid rising energy prices, The Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is developing a multi-billion Dollar plan to support businesses amid rising energy prices, The Times reported on Friday.

Zahawi, who is currently working on an energy emergency plan for the new prime minister, suggested that the UK government should learn the lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic and introduce similar economic support measures, including targeted VAT and tax cuts for retailers and the hospitality sectors, the newspaper said.

In addition, he proposed providing tax breaks to energy-intensive industries to avoid their bankruptcy due to a sharp increase in energy prices, the newspaper added.

Although Zahawi, most likely, will not remain at his post after the election of the new prime minister on Monday, he has already discussed his plans with the leader of the race for the job, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and is applying for a senior position in her cabinet, the newspaper added.

"My responsibility is to make sure I share with her where I think the pressure is on families, on households, and on business, then give her the options as to what we can do," Zahawi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Last week, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's future prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Business Dollar Job Price United Kingdom April October Post From Government Cabinet Share Race

Recent Stories

Many SCO countries provided assistance to Afghan p ..

Many SCO countries provided assistance to Afghan people last year: Zhang Ming

1 minute ago
 LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

1 minute ago
 Rector CUI lays foundation stone for construction ..

Rector CUI lays foundation stone for construction of new academic block at Vehar ..

1 minute ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Wants NATO to Be Objectiv ..

Turkish Defense Minister Wants NATO to Be Objective Over Greek S-300 Deployment

1 minute ago
 ‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.