UK Treasury Developing Multi-Billion Dollar Plan to Support Businesses - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is developing a multi-billion dollar plan to support businesses amid rising energy prices, The Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is developing a multi-billion Dollar plan to support businesses amid rising energy prices, The Times reported on Friday.

Zahawi, who is currently working on an energy emergency plan for the new prime minister, suggested that the UK government should learn the lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic and introduce similar economic support measures, including targeted VAT and tax cuts for retailers and the hospitality sectors, the newspaper said.

In addition, he proposed providing tax breaks to energy-intensive industries to avoid their bankruptcy due to a sharp increase in energy prices, the newspaper added.

Although Zahawi, most likely, will not remain at his post after the election of the new prime minister on Monday, he has already discussed his plans with the leader of the race for the job, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and is applying for a senior position in her cabinet, the newspaper added.

"My responsibility is to make sure I share with her where I think the pressure is on families, on households, and on business, then give her the options as to what we can do," Zahawi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Last week, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 Pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's future prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.