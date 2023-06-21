UrduPoint.com

UK Treasury Head Rules Out Any Mortgage Support Over Inflation Concerns

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 07:36 PM

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday ruled out any financial assistance to citizens hit by rising mortgage costs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday ruled out any financial assistance to citizens hit by rising mortgage costs.

"Those kind of schemes, which involve injecting large amounts of cash into the economy, would be inflationary. As much as we sympathize with the difficulties and do everything we can to help people seeing their mortgage costs go up, we won't do anything that would mean we prolong inflation," Hunt told the Parliament when asked about possible aid.

Hunt also said that he was planning to hold a meeting this week with mortgage lenders to discuss possible assistance to people struggling to pay expensive mortgages.

On June 12, Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, said that the bank may raise interest rates more than once from their current level of 4.5% to meet the 2% inflation target.

After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West stepped up its sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

